2023 BMW M8 Competition

Dominant performance, superlative luxury, and confident styling have always characterized the BMW M8. With the new 2023 M8 Competition Coupe, M8 Competition Convertible, and the M8 Competition Gran Coupe, BMW M GmbH will sharpen the profile of its ultra-high-performance sports cars through meaningful design enhancements and an optimized user experience.

A statement of intent. The BMW M8 Competition.

The BMW M8 Competition Coupe, Convertible, and Gran Coupe reside in the very highest echelon of BMW M vehicles. Each model embodies an individual expression of the M driving experience in the prestigious environment of luxury sports cars.

Every 2023 M8 Competition is driven by a 4.4-liter V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology mobilizing 617 hp at 6,000 rpm and 553 lb-ft of torque between 1,850-5,860 rpm. This fearsome power is distributed to all four wheels via an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and the M xDrive all-wheel drive system. The precise coordination of these systems enables the M8 Competition to accelerate from 0-60 in a ferocious 3.0 seconds, on to a V-max of 190 mph when the M Driver's Package is specified.

Chassis technology developed with racing know-how and tailored to each model guarantees the characteristic harmony of power, precision, and control in every driving situation. The standard Adaptive M Suspension uses data from body movement, road surface conditions and steering input to adjust each damper individually within milliseconds using electromagnetic valves. This ensures that the new BMW M8 Competition is capable on the track and comfortable on the road.

Five new exterior colors, debut of M Shadowline Lights.

The broadened range of exterior colors now includes Skyscraper Grey metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic, and Isle of Man Green metallic as well as Tanzanite Blue II metallic and Frozen Pure Grey metallic from BMW Individual.

The BMW Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight are now distinguished by M Shadowline inserts. The dark design of the inserts and chrome elements inside the headlamps in combination with the high-gloss black frame of the BMW kidney grilles produces a visually striking and dramatic look at the front of the vehicle.

To mark the 50th anniversary of BMW M GmbH, starting in March and continuing for the 2022 calendar year, M8 Competition models will be available with the optional classic BMW Motorsport logo on the hood, trunk, and wheel hub covers in place of the usual BMW roundels. With its staggered semicircles in blue, purple and red, the anniversary emblem is reminiscent of the original BMW M GmbH trademark that was first used on racing cars in 1973.

M Carbon bucket seats and a new leather/Alcantara color.

The interior of the 2023 BMW M8 Competition models may now be outfitted with optional M Carbon bucket seats to create an unadulterated track-ready feeling for the driver and passenger. With their lightweight design, visible carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) surfaces, pronounced back, shoulder, and thigh bolsters, and integrated headrests, they combine genuine track functionality with long-distance comfort and premium workmanship. The M Carbon bucket seats are heated and electrically adjusted, feature illuminated "M8" badges on the headrests and a memory function on the driver's side.

A combination of luxurious Full Merino Leather and grippy Alcantara trim, previously available in a Black/Midrand Beige combination, is now also available in arresting Black/Sakhir Orange. When either of these interior appointments is specified, Black Alcantara is now extended to the dashboard and the upper areas of the door panels.

Optimized operating comfort via a new 12.3-inch Control Display.

BMW Live Cockpit Professional is standard equipment in every BMW M8 Competition model. It consists of a 12.3-inch instrument panel and Head-up Display in front of the driver, and a central Control Display, which has increased in size from 10.25 to 12.3 inches. The larger on-board monitor allows fast, comfortable, and intuitive operation of numerous vehicle functions via the seventh generation of BMW iDrive, including navigation with BMW Maps, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

Standard Equipment:

Competition Package 617 hp 4.4-liter M TwinPower Turbo V8 M Sport Exhaust System 20-inch M Star-spoke wheels Performance Non-Runflat Tires M Seat Belts Extended Shadowline Trim

M Sport Differential

8-Speed M Steptronic Transmission with Drivelogic

M Carbon Roof (Coupe and Gran Coupe only)

Carbon Fiber Trim

Automatic High Beams

Harman Kardon Surround Sound System

BMW Assist eCall

BMW TeleServices

Live Cockpit Professional including Navigation and Head-up Display

M Sport Seats

Alcantara Anthracite Headliner (Coupe and Gran Coupe only)

Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation

Lane Departure Warning

Comfort Access Keyless Entry

Soft-Close Automatic Doors

Front Ventilated Seats

Heated Front Seats, Armrests, and Steering Wheel

Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight

SiriusXM with 360L + 1-year Platinum Plan Subscription

ConnectedDrive Services

Connected Package Professional

Wireless Charging

WiFi Hotspot with Complimentary 3-month or 3GB Trial

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility

