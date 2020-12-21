With a ten-year countdown to the end of new petrol and diesel car sales announced today, Nissan EV owners are already celebrating their own decade of change with the pioneering Nissan LEAF.

Unveiled in 2010 and first on sale in the UK a year later, the LEAF set the template for zero emission vehicles. Today, 92% of European LEAF drivers say they would recommend driving an electric vehicle to family and friends.

Over half a million LEAFs have been sold worldwide, with the 500,000th model rolling off the UK production line in Sunderland in September this year.

A Nissan spokesperson said: "Our success with the British-built LEAF shows just how quickly customers embrace electric vehicles once they've experienced them.

"No more shivering in a cold petrol station to refuel your vehicle on a Friday evening in the rain – just drive home and plug in overnight. Once you experience these little pleasures of EV ownership, you won't want to go back."

As the first mass-market electric vehicle, LEAF led the way in establishing the foundation for modern EVs. With an innovative approach to electrified mobility, Nissan LEAF is helping customers, cities and governments achieve a more sustainable future.

Battery technology developed for the LEAF is helping to power homes and businesses, including the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, and Nissan EV technology is at the heart of pioneering UK trials of vehicle-to-grid energy management services.

Meanwhile, EV sales are rocketing in the UK, with battery electric vehicle registrations increasing by 168% from Jan-end October, compared to the same period in 2019[i], as more buyers than ever switch on to the benefits of zero emission motoring.

10 insights from Nissan's first electric vehicle decade with LEAF:

LEAF achieved a number of ‘firsts'

As the world's first mass-market EV, LEAF has secured unprecedented achievements. In 2011, it was the first-ever EV to win the European Car of the Year award in the 47-year history of the prize.

LEAF's power has more than doubled

On average, LEAF's battery capacity and range have increased by 160% and 120% respectively.[ii] These increases have ultimately boosted customers' confidence on the road. Today, LEAF offers more than double the original power, enhancing the electrified driving experience.

LEAF is about all new technologies

LEAF introduced unprecedented technologies that helped drivers optimise efficiency, including the innovative e-Pedal for one-pedal driving, regenerative braking and Eco-Mode. LEAF paved the way for future Nissan EVs, such as the new Nissan Ariya all-electric coupé crossover.

Since LEAF's arrival, public charging infrastructure is growing fast

The number of public charging points increased hugely over LEAF's life, from 2,379 in the EU in 2011, to 213,367 today[iii]. Nissan supports this infrastructure growth across Europe, having helped expand 20 of the EU's charging point ‘corridors'.

LEAF customers are happy drivers

92% of European LEAF drivers would recommend driving an EV to friends and family.[iv] With expert support offered by Nissan and at dealerships, customers continue to feel satisfied and happy about owning and living with a LEAF.

Once you drive a LEAF you don't lose the spark

As a result of all-round satisfaction with their electrified experience, 74% of LEAF owners say they are likely to purchase another EV in the future.

Electric mobility created new services for customers

As LEAF developed, so did a wider customer experience. This included the development of the Nissan Charge app that allows EV owners to monitor price and availability of charging points in real-time – including those at Nissan dealerships.

Each LEAF's life is very efficient

Electric cars, like Nissan LEAF, are highly efficient. From the start of production process, through the end of an EVs lifecycle, they generate up to 80% less CO2 than equivalent combustion-engine cars[v]. As its technology and design is refined, the sustainability of LEAF is increasing, helping achieve a cleaner future.

LEAF batteries have more than one life

EV batteries can be repurposed and recycled. 148 batteries helped to create the world's largest energy storage system at Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff Arena in 2018.

LEAF batteries are safe and reliable

LEAF batteries have proven to be extremely durable, without any critical incidents reported to Nissan since its launch in 2010 and 180,000 units sold in Europe and counting. LEAF comes with an industry-leading, 8-year / 160,000km battery warranty – with an extremely low number of warranty claims.