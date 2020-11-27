The Nissan LEAF has been named the most reliable electric vehicle in a study carried out by one of Britain's best-known warranty companies.

The research by Warrantywise looked at the frequency of repairs, common faults, cost of repair, and age at the time of repair. Similar combustion-engined models were also evaluated, with the LEAF also finishing 7th overall*.

Andrew Humberstone, Managing Director of Nissan Motor GB, said: ‘‘We are thrilled at the recognition LEAF has received in recent weeks. No matter what technology powers a car, reliability is key and it is pleasing to see LEAF receive independent verification for its dependability.

‘‘Not only is LEAF a brilliant choice as a new car but it's a vehicle that truly stands the test of time and delivers many years of trouble-free, low-cost, and emission-free motoring.''

The Warrantywise recognition for LEAF comes shortly after the car notched up a hat-trick of official recognitions for used examples of the popular EV.

The 40kWh model launched in 2018 was named Used Electric Car of the Year in the What Car? Used Car of the Year Awards 2021, while the first-generation model – on sale from 2011-2017 – won its price point (up to £13,000) in the same category.

Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of Warrantywise, said: "Scepticism surrounding the reliability and powertrain longevity of EV technology – particularly the ability of the batteries to consistently hold full charging capacity – has been a concern in the early uptake of plug-in electric vehicles.

"It is really encouraging to see that the major EV components, such as the powertrain, outperform petrol and diesel counterparts after the manufacturer's warranty expires. Overall numbers of repairs and the severity and complexity of them are encouragingly low for anyone eyeing up a second-hand EV bargain."