Nissan is delighted to announce the start of production for the MY20 LEAF range, which includes a new entry-grade 62kWh model and lower ‘On the Road' pricing for the range-topping Tekna e+.

With production starting from 16th November, specification enhancements to both 40kWh and 62kWh versions include the introduction of an Intelligent Rearview Mirror on Tekna models, shark fin antenna as standard from N-Connecta, Blindspot Intervention on all grades, and the addition of telescopic adjustment on the steering wheel.

The introduction of the e+ N-Connecta to the LEAF range also creates a new entry-grade for 62kWh battery capacity models. LEAF e+ N-Connecta versions start from £32,695 OTR, including £3,000 Government Grant.

This new 62kWh grade matches the specification offered on N-Connecta 40kWh while benefiting from a higher capacity battery, delivering 239 miles of range (WLTP), up to 217PS power, 340Nm of torque and a 0-62mph time of 6.9 seconds.

Meanwhile the price of the range-topping e+ Tekna 62kWh has been reduced by £1,685 to £34,710. The limited edition 62kWh N-TEC has already redefined segment value for long-range EV driving and today's pricing adjustment on e+ Tekna means that for only £1,415 more, a customer can access this incremental specification. This repositioning places the LEAF range extremely competitively against the competition.

LEAF Acenta and N-Connecta 40kWh and LEAF N-TEC 62kWh see no price changes, with only Tekna 40kWh versions receiving a price adjustment of £315 to include Nissan's Intelligent Rearview Mirror as standard.

ProPILOT, Nissan's advanced Driver Assistance technology, and ProPILOT Parking Assist option packs also benefit from a price reduction. ProPILOT is now £145 cheaper on N-Connecta versions at £450, whilst ProPILOT Parking Assist is £295 less, available for £795 on Tekna grades. More than half of LEAFs sold have been equipped with ProPILOT.

James Bird, EV Product Manager, Nissan Motor (GB) Ltd.; "The Nissan LEAF continues to set the standard for advancing the affordability and desirability of zero-emission driving. The latest updates for the introduction of the MY20 LEAF range ensure the model is very competitive against other EVs in the segment, and even more accessible for customers."

The second-generation LEAF has been a continued success since its introduction in 2018, with UK sales up 56% year-on-year in 2020 (Jan-Sept vs. Jan-Sept 2019). This has enabled Nissan to consistently improve the model's competitiveness, reducing the OTR price on certain grades and lowering the cost of options including ProPILOT.

MY20 LEAF SPECIFICATION ENHANCEMENTS The new Intelligent Rearview Mirror – standard from Tekna or a £395 option on N-Connecta versions – features a built-in LCD monitor displaying images from a high-resolution camera mounted on the rear of the vehicle. Drivers can switch between the LCD monitor and the standard rearview mirror, depending on the driver's preference.

The driver is able to see unobstructed views behind the car through the clear video imagery, as well as use the rearview mirror to check on passengers and pets in the rear. This helps make for a safer and more comfortable driving experience.

The high-quality camera and image processing system achieves rearview image clarity in the LCD monitor with minimal glare, even during sunrise or sunset conditions, or when being followed by a vehicle with strong headlights.

Blind Spot Intervention is now standard across all grades adding another safety feature to the already comprehensive suite of driver assistance technologies.

A shark fin antenna is now standard from N-Connecta, helping reduce the overall height of the vehicle for better access to garages, and enhances the exterior design.

A new telescopic steering wheel is standard across the range with the steering column now fully adjustable for both reach and rake, allowing customers to find their ideal driving position.

The MY20 LEAF also sees the introduction of stylish Ceramic Grey as a body colour option, also available as a two-tone design with Pearl Black Metallic, priced at £745 and £1,095 respectively. Arctic White, Spring Cloud Green and the two-tone Spring Cloud/Pearl Black options have been discontinued for this model year.