Nissan hits refresh on its iconic Micra, marking the next step in the evolution of the successful city car that first debuted in Europe 38 years ago.

The updated 2021 Micra enhances the customer offering, whilst maintaining the current grade line up of Visia, Acenta, N-Sport and Tekna. This will enable customers to maintain a clear understanding of the Micra line up whilst improving the options available to them.

As we have worked to improve the Micra line up overall, we have particularly focussed on enhancing our premium derivatives. LED headlamps are now standard on both N-Sport and Tekna grades and we are pleased to be able to offer 17-inch diamond cut alloys as standard on Tekna, alongside the Intelligent Around View Monitor. Giving Micra a more elegant and athletic appearance, whilst maintaining its technologically advanced reputation.

With the refreshed line-up for 2021, we have refined what we know people love about Micra. We've made it easier for customers to find the ideal grade for them and ensured the new engine keeps our drivers up to date with the latest requirements. By building on its success, and listening to our customers, we've arrived at a place where Micra is stronger than ever.

N-Sport: for a premium and sporty look Starting as a special version, N-Sport has become a popular and central part of the permanent Micra grade line-up. The striking N-Sport is designed from the wheels-up to turn heads. On the exterior, the gloss black front, rear and side finishers and black mirror caps perfectly complement the 17-inch black perso alloy wheels. On the N-Sport, fog lamps and headlamps come in full LED as standard.

The N-Sport's refined aesthetic is carried through to the interior, putting the driver and passenger comfort at the very heart of the design. The seats are made with Alcantara® inserts and the matching dashboard gives a high-quality finish. The seats are ergonomically designed to provide superior support and reduce driver fatigue for those longer journeys.

Tekna: for advanced driving technology The Tekna is packed with in-car entertainment technology and advanced driving features which showcase Nissan Intelligent Mobility – Nissan's vision for a more exciting and connected future through technological innovation.

Nissan's popular Intelligent Around View Monitor camera system, helping drivers negotiate difficult parking scenarios safely and easily, is available with moving object detection and Blind Spot Warning; exclusive to the Tekna grade, it comes installed as standard.

For audiophiles, the Tekna also comes with Bose Personal audio, offering immersive, high-quality sound for all passengers and the Ultra Nearfield speakers built into the driver's headrest offer the ultimate sound experience for the driver.

The NissanConnect infotainment system with TomTom navigation is available as an option on Acenta and N-Sport and is standard on Tekna.

Apple CarPlay with Siri voice recognition and Android Auto with Google Assistant are available as standard from Acenta with a host of additional in-car entertainment features.

Enhanced Euro 6d dynamic and efficient engine Micra's enhanced 1.0-litre turbocharged engine offers both a dynamic and efficient driving experience. The unit is compliant with the Euro 6d emissions standards, yielding improved fuel-efficiency and reduced emissions. Enhanced torque delivery curve offers greater driving performance with fewer gear changes, perfect for navigating cities and enabling a smoother, more responsive and more enjoyable drive.

Advanced safety technology From Visia grade upwards, Micra is equipped with essential safety technologies, including; Hill Start Assist; Intelligent Ride Control; and Intelligent Trace Control for improved handling in difficult conditions.

Further advanced technologies are offered as standard in the Safety Pack. This includes; High Beam Assist; Intelligent Lane Intervention; Traffic Sign Recognition and Intelligent Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition.

Designed to high specifications for the European market, the Nissan Micra is a testament to manufacturing and sales success. Since its launch in 2017, more than 230,000 Micra have been sold across 34 European countries.

The model is the first Nissan vehicle to be built in a Renault plant highlighting the synergies across the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

The 2021 Micra goes on sale in November 2020, starting from £13,995.