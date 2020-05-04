Volkswagen team has dominated the Automotive Brand Contest 2020 and has secured a total of five awards in the automotive design segment. First of all, the ID.3, VW's all-electric model that shows the future, was named "Best of Best" in at least two categories. Second, the new Golf and the ID. SPACE VIZZION concept was also among this year's award winners.

The ID Lineup Award Winners

Generally, ID.3 was recognized for its super-expressive exterior design concept and interior ambiance. Furthermore, the jury was impressed with the vehicle's advanced drivetrain system that has proven not only efficient but also capable of tackling down numerous road challenges. Being one of Volkswagen's leading models, ID.3 has received exclusively positive feedback both from brand enthusiasts and since its debut has taken home as many prizes and awards. Furthermore, the ID.SPACE VIZZION, the seventh model in the ID. the lineup has taken the first prize at the "Concepts" category.

New VW Golf model

As it comes to the Golf lineup, Volkswagen's trustworthy bestseller, the eighth-generation has emerged as the victor in this year's event. The demanding panel has awarded 2019 Golf with "Exterior Volume Brand" and "Interior Volume Brand" awards.

About Automotive Brand Contest

ABC was established back in 2011 and honors the outstanding and advanced breakthroughs in the automobile world. Also, the Contest draws attention to the importance of brands and models for the entire industry and points out distinctive solutions and approaches that would be most influential in the future.

Source: Volkswagen