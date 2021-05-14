Acura's new and highly anticipated 2021 TLX S is about to make its debut at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexigon, Ohio. The new Type S comes with new exclusive gadgets, neat advanced engineering solutions, and numerous personalization options.

Equipment and characteristics

The heart of the beast is an all-new 24-valve, dual-overhead-cam 3.0-liter V6 engine with direct injection and a single twin-scroll turbocharger, producing a total of 355hp and 354lb-ft of torque. Exclusive to the lineup is a fine-tuned 10-speed automatic gearbox and the Super-Handling-All-Wheel-Drive with true torque vectoring, double-wishbone front suspension, and Brembo brakes.

In terms of styling, the TLX Type S is distinguished by an open-surface Diamond Pentagon grille, which offers increased airflow, a front splitter, rear diffuser, large quad exhaust outlets, and a choice of two-wheel designs, including the exlcuisve NSX-inspired lightweight wheels, featured on the pace car.

The interior is characterized by a flat-bottom steering wheel, Utrasuede trimmed 16-way power seats with adjustable bolstering and Type S embossing. There's also a special audio system incorporated – the award-winning ELS STUDIO 3D 17-speaker premium sound pack.

Source: Acura