Acura will reveal a completely revised TLX Sport Sedan digitally on May 28. The team promises dramatic gains in terms of performance and also some sweeping changes as it comes to exterior design. What we also expect is that the vehicle will be the fastest and most advanced Acura to date.

The TLX will make its public debut in a short movie at Acura's official website on Thursday, May 28 at 10:00 am PDT.

In terms of aesthetics, the exterior of new TLX carries forward the massive proportions and design language first introduced on the Acura Precision Concept from 2016 and later adopted by Acura Type S Concept, which debuted at Monterey Car Week in August 2019. What we can tell from the sole official image is that the vehicle features muscular curves, large-diameter quad exhaust outlets and a set of rear diffuser strakes.

SEE ALSO: Acura Precision Concept Shows New Human-Machine Interface Approach [VIDEO]

The 2021 TLX is the next step in Acura's steadfast commitment to bringing Precision Crafted Performance to life, as seen in the second-gen NSX supercar, the third generation RDX, the PMC Edition vehicles, and numerous more. Also, there's a new exclusive 3.0-liter V6 Turbo power unit set to make its debut along with the unveiling of the TLX Type S. Neat!

Stick with us for future details!

Source: Acura