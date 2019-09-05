The historic "Turismo Internazionale", a synonomous with Alfa Romeo's past glorious day, makes debut at the Stelvio range. First unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, Stelvio Ti will be making its way to the UK roads this September with a relatively affordable price.

By launching this new lineup, Alfa Romeo team replaces the Milano Edizione with the Stelvio range thus Ti model being the face of the change. In fact, the new machine comes with tons of changes – carbon-fiber components, sporty suspension and next-gen technology. Stelvio Ti strikes with a new carbon-fiber V grille and wing mirrors, expressive 20-inch alloy wheels and exclusive badges.

In terms of interior, Alfa Romeo offers leather dashboard and laminated glass, a hands-free tailgate, Active Cruise Control and Frequently Selective Damping. Neat!

Drivetrain-wise, Stelvio Ti will be available with a choice of either a 280hp and 210hp diesel engines. The first version, the 280hp is a 2.0-liter Turbo petrol powerplant that also delivers a peak torque of 400Nm at 2,250rpm. The second one, is a 2.0-liter system that can speed from 0 to 100km/h in 6.6 seconds before reaching a top speed of 134mph.

SEE ALSO: Jeep presents two new special models for 2020 lineup

Both units are built entirely from aluminum with carbon-fiber drive shaft and are mated with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and Q5 AWD system.

Enjoy!

Source: Alfa Romeo