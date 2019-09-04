2020 Jeep Wrangler Black & Tan EditionJeep team introduces new 2020 Wrangler Black & Tan and returns the popular Wrangler Willys Edition to the lineup! Both models are based on the Sport S trim level and feature tons of unique exterior and interior features.

The return of Willys Edition is marked with numerous enhancements and exclusive changes. The vehicle comes with limited-slip rear differential, Rubicon rock rails and shocks, heavy-duty brakes and 32-inch Firestone mud terrain tires. These goodies, along with Jeep's Command-Track 4x4 part-time, two-speed transfer case and Willys' notorious off-road capability.

Additionally, the exterior benefits from hood decal, unique 17-inch aluminum wheels with gray pad print and gloss black sport grille. There are also all-weather slush mats, along with LED headlights and fog lights.

And last, but not least, Willys Special Edition can be specified in one of 10 colors: Black, Granite Crystal, Sting Gray, Billet, Ocean Blue, Firecracker Red, Punk'n, Hellayella, Mojito! and White.

Joining the special lineup is the new Black & Tan edition. It comes with unique looks and distinctive heritage flair. Available in all mentioned exterior colors, Wrangler Black & Tan will grand buyers 17-inch machine Granite wheels, wrapped by all-terrain tires, side steps, Low Gloss badging and a premium tan soft top.

In terms of interior, Wrangler Black & Tan features a Wizard Black painted instrument panel and Heritage Tan cloth seats. Technology-wise the vehicle is geared with Uconnect's 7-inch radio, a 7-inch driver's display screen and a dual-zone climate control.

