Jeep team introduces new 2020 Wrangler Black & Tan and returns the popular Wrangler Willys Edition to the lineup! Both models are based on the Sport S trim level and feature tons of unique exterior and interior features.

2020 Jeep Wrangler Willys

The return of Willys Edition is marked with numerous enhancements and exclusive changes. The vehicle comes with limited-slip rear differential, Rubicon rock rails and shocks, heavy-duty brakes and 32-inch Firestone mud terrain tires. These goodies, along with Jeep's Command-Track 4x4 part-time, two-speed transfer case and Willys' notorious off-road capability.

Additionally, the exterior benefits from hood decal, unique 17-inch aluminum wheels with gray pad print and gloss black sport grille. There are also all-weather slush mats, along with LED headlights and fog lights.

And last, but not least, Willys Special Edition can be specified in one of 10 colors: Black, Granite Crystal, Sting Gray, Billet, Ocean Blue, Firecracker Red, Punk'n, Hellayella, Mojito! and White.

2020 Jeep Wrangler Black & Tan

Joining the special lineup is the new Black & Tan edition. It comes with unique looks and distinctive heritage flair. Available in all mentioned exterior colors, Wrangler Black & Tan will grand buyers 17-inch machine Granite wheels, wrapped by all-terrain tires, side steps, Low Gloss badging and a premium tan soft top.

SEE ALSO: Nissan announces details for upcoming JUKE models

In terms of interior, Wrangler Black & Tan features a Wizard Black painted instrument panel and Heritage Tan cloth seats. Technology-wise the vehicle is geared with Uconnect's 7-inch radio, a 7-inch driver's display screen and a dual-zone climate control.

Enjoy!

Source: Jeep