Kahn Design team makes sure that the legend of the original Land Rover Defender lives on and on. How? By presenting the new Flying Huntsman 105 Longnose Defender. With its classic British design and defined character, the Volcanic Rock Satin Defender comes with an extra 400mm of bodywork inserted in the elongated chassis and wheelbase. Let's check out more, shall we?

The exclusive machine showcases a tougher and more rugged design with a square-sectioned wide arch body kit with incorporated vents and bolt apertures. Furthermore, what makes it an instant eye-catcher is the X-Lander front grille, front bumper replacement with bumper lights, Tron ring lights, fog lamps and a Flying Huntsman spare wheel cover.

In terms of drivetrain system, the Flying Huntsman 105 Longnose features a large 6.2-liter engine with a six-speed automatic transmission system. The overall generated output is 450hp and is managed through numerous exclusive fine-tunings and changes. The vehicle also features an upgraded braking and suspension system that completes the engineering overhaul.

In terms of interior, the front and rear GTB seats, passenger dashboard top and grab handles, along with rear passenger knee protectors have been exclusively trimmed. Furthermore, roof lining, a double 3-spoke steering wheel in Satin Silver, Flying Huntsman time clock fascia insert, instrument binnacle, custom central console and cubby box, along with rear side panels and A-pillars in leather and vented foot pedals in machined aluminum complete the entire cabin ambience.

Sweet!

Source: Kahn Design