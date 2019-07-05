Aston Martin team will once again become the official partner of the Henley Royal Regatta, which will be taking place from 3rd until the 7th of July. One of the most notable British events in the summer calendar, Henley Royal Regatta manages to attract numerous of visitors every year.

Proudly announcing its partnership achievements, Aston Martin will also showcase the latest DB11 Volante throughout the event. Furthermore, the skilled craftsmen from Vaughtons and makers of Aston Martin badges will be on-hand to demonstrate how the notorious wings are crafted from a single piece of metal. Created in Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter, each winged badge takes a total of twenty hours to be produced. Of course, the badge is also a sigh of quality and dedication – applied at the end of the construction process, it works as a seal of approval.

There are more than 300 races of international competition that will take place over the event, which includes Olympic rowers and newly formed crews. Aston Martin patron Alex Gegory will be attending to host guests of Aston Martin. In fact, over the course of his notable career, Alex has won two Olympic gold medals and is a six-time winner at Henley Royal Regatta.

Source: Aston Martin