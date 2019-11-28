There are mere few aircrafts that are more instantly recognizable than the world-renowned Concorde. And even 50 years since its first flight the supersonic passenger jet continues to inspire artists and enthusiasts. In fact, the carrier is influential enough to become the base inspiration for the new Aston Martin Wings Series.

Limited to only ten examples and featuring lavish personalization features, Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde proudly celebrates on only the half-century since the iconic luxury passenger jet took to the skies, but also the centenary of one of Concorde's two flag-carrying airline operators: British Airways.

The announcement of this special edition sports car also marks the latest chapter in the ongoing Aston martin Wings Series. DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition joins the Vanquish S Red Arrow Edition, Vantage Blade Edition and the V12 Vantage S Spitfire 80.

The vehicle has been commissioned by Aston Martin Bristol, which is to be found just a long runaway's length away from Aerospace Bristol at Filton – the place that is home to the last Concorde ever to fly. Today's announcement is particularly fitting since it coincides exactly with the date of 26 November 2003, in which the last Concorde flight touched down.

DBS Superleggera Concorde features a selection of interior and exterior design and trim modifications that elegantly celebrate the achievements of the Concorde team. In terms of exterior visuals, the sports car is distinguished by bespoke side strakes milled from solid aluminum, a bespoke painted livery comprised of British Airways colors, aero blade, and rear diffuser. There are also black tinted carbon-fiber roof with Concorde silhouette graphic, a unique Q by Aston Martin wing badge with black enamel infill, unique and authentic jet black painted Civil Aviation Authority aircraft identifier numbers.

The inside is characterized by Concorde logo on the front seat facings, a March Meter graphics embroidered on the driver's side sun visor, a unique headliner with printed Alcantara displaying "a sonic boom" graphic, titanium paddle shifters and seatbelt buckle badges milled from solid aluminum and bespoke sill plaques.

In terms of the drivetrain system, DBS Superleggera is geared with the brand's own 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine that generates a total of 725hp and 900Nm of torque and ensures a top speed of 211mhp. Neat!

Source: Aston Martin