Aston Martin's DBX has been treated to a touch of personalization magic via the bespoke service of Q by Aston Martin. Featuring a range of exclusive components and additions, the revised machine surely has a lot to demonstrate. Let's check it out!

The work of Aston Martin's award-winning in-house design team, led by Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman, has resulted on next level of elegance and sleekness – the long wheelbase not only provides ample interior space, but also allows lower and sleeker roofline, giving elegance to the overall shape. And despite this beautiful design, the vehicle has managed to retain its aggressive sporty spirit and stance.

Also, customers are allowed to create personalized image of the DBZ. Tweaking options include an exclusive set of 22-inch gloss black painted wheels, bespoke diamond patterned satin chrome aluminum jewellery pack, carbon-fiber components such as an expansive single piece of herringbone. Neat!

However, the most notable feature in the revised DBX is the unique carbon fiber finish used for vehicle's floating central console and door trims. Delivering technical finish to vehicles' interior, the central piece is machined from a solid block consisting of 280 individual layers of carbon fiber, laid meticulously by hand. Neat!

Furthermore, for customers looking for highly-exclusive packs for their Aston Martin, "Q by Aston Martin – Collection" features such options. For example, a vehicle can be geared with Satin Xenon Grey paint, a carbon fiber lower exterior pack and black anodized tread and sill plaques, as each option have previously been developed by hand by Aston Martin's most skilled craftsmen.

Source: Aston Martin