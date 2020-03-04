New Aston Martin V12 Speedster has made its global debut today with merely 88 units. Created by brand's bespoke customization service "Q by Aston Martin", the V12 Speedster proudly showcases advanced technologies and outstanding design. So, let's take a closer look, shall we?

The V12 Speedster has undergone an intensive development program, going from the drawing board to production within this short period. Utilizing brand's latest aluminum architecture, the V12 Speedster utilizes elements from both DBS Superleggera and Vantage model lines in order to create its own unique platform that takes the best from the two worlds. With independent double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension with coil springs and adaptive damping with three selectable driving modes, the new family member benefits from an exclusive drivetrain system and also proudly showcases some outstanding performance rates.

In terms of interior, engineers and designers have included satin carbon-fiber, which contrasts with traditional hand-crafted Saddle Leather, chrome, aluminum and even 3D printed rubber components. Visually and physically the cabin reduces mass and gives off this super sporty and yet comfortable ambience.

As it comes to drivetrain system and performance, V12 Speedster features Aston Martin's signature 5.2-liter Twin-Turbo V12 engine that generates a total of 700hp and 753Nm of torque. Front mid-mounted, the all-alloy unit is mated to a ZF 8-Speed automatic gearbox with a limited slip-differential. This setup allows the vehicle to accelerate form 0 to 100km/h in 3.5 seconds. The top speed is 300km/h.

Neat!

Source: Aston Martin