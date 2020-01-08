Aston Martin confirms the production of a limited number of next-gen V12 Speedster machines. The model will make its global debut later this year with discerning drivers around the world being offered the opportunity to acquire this visceral celebration of the prominent brand's exciting past and bright future.

This V12 Speedster is created by the prominent Q by Aston Martin team and will showcase authentic, driver-focused interior with elegant and aggressive exterior lines and curves. Vehicle's design, while modern and dynamic, also pays homage to the legendary 1959 Le Mans winner DBR1 and marque's Centenary CC100 Speedster Concept that was shown back in 2013.

This Le Mans winner, the DBR1, which inspired the V12 Speedster, delivered Aston Martin's most high-profile motorsport triumph to date and does not need an introduction. One of the only three cars in the 1950s to win the World Sports Car Championship and Le Mans 24 Hours in the same year, DBR1 defined not only the motorsport excellency but also showcases exquisite design elegance – the formula for an enduring Aston Martin trademark.

Brand's CC100 Speedster Concept, on the other hand, was unveiled in 2013 and celebrates Aston Martin's centenary. It also helped to inspire the creation of the new V12 Speedster which is the product of more than 12 months of meticulous design and planning work by both Q by Aston Martin and Aston Martin Design.

The heart of the latest Aston Martin masterpiece is the team's new and already iconic 5.2-liter V12 Twin-Turbo engine, capable of generating a total of 700hp and 700Nm. It is mated to a ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox mounted towards the rear of the vehicle. The engine has an abundance of character, produces a notable roar and, of course, ensures a rewarding driving experience.

Orders are already being taken and deliveries are expected in the first quarter of 2021.

Source: Aston Martin