Hyundai Motor Company revealed the first images of the new Elantra N, the latest addition to the brand's high-performance N range. This is Hyundai's sixth N brand model, following the unveiling of the Kona N back in April this year.

Elantra N is the high-performance variant of the 2020 Elantra and is characterized by a "Parametric Dynamics" design theme which impacts the looks and contributes to this neat and aggressive stance. Also, designers have included some elegant curves alongside the straight lines that further contribute to the vehicle's menacing appearance.

Elantra N is a high-performance sedan that reveals the sportier side of our exceptional all-new Elantra through exciting N brand enhancements, said Till Wartenberg, Vice President of N brand Management & Motorsport sub-division at Hyundai Motor Company. We designed it to be a race-proven sportscar with dynamic driving capabilities and style that performance enthusiasts love. I can't wait to unveil Elantra N, an outstanding addition to the N brand lineup that offers pulse-pounding performance. Stay tuned for the digital world premiere.

Elantra's racecar spirit can be seen in the bright red N-side sills, the distinctive N-exclusive rear spoiler and the bold black trim beneath the vehicle's rear bumper, and the dual single exhaust that altogether contribute to some neat performance rates and elegant aesthetics.

Stick with us for further information!