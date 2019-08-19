The Nordic hall of the heroes is officially open for businesses as Aston Martin. The prominent manufacturer will showcase its latest mid-engined sportscar –Valhalla-along with its exclusive hypercar, Valkyrie.

Celebrating Aston Martin Valhalla's North American debut begins at the world-famous Monterey Car Week's "Quail" display – the video below showcases the two ground-braking models, born from Aston Martin's collaboration with Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

As you might remember, the mighty Valkyrie made its global debut as part of this year's British Grand Prix. Along with its closely related Valhalla sibling, the machines will undertake the next step in their epic life journey – delivering these beauties to the buyers.

Valhalla was created in order to bring drivers this same exceptional sporty experience, but also to be suitable for a usual road use. The vehicle benefits from genuine and exclusive F1TM technology and next-gen aerodynamics features. Powered by an Aston Martin V6 twin-turbo engine, Valhalla is expected to surpass any achievement that was scored by other hypercar machines.

Limited to only 500 units, the program remains oversubscribed as Aston Martin team continues to handpick the final customers who will have the opportunity to own the extraordinary machine.

