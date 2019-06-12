Audi team unveils new RS 5 Sportback. The latest addition to the sporty lineup comes with sub-four-second acceleration capabilities and fine-tuned Quattro-aided handling. Of course, all this is packed in a sexy coupe silhouette with tons of utility and technological gadgets. Let's find out more, shall we?

In terms of exterior, the upgraded RS 5 features large 20-inch alloys, fitting privacy glass, replacing aluminum-look exterior components and overall aggressive and yet appealing detailings. And as it comes to the interior, fine Nappa leather and Alcantara dominate the entire cabin, contrasted by diamond stitching. There are also Piano Black inlays and panoramic sunroof. Of course, in terms of equipment, Audi engineers remained generous – buyers will benefit from all-LED lightning, fully digital Audi Virtual Cockpit with RS-specific displays, Audi Smartphone Interface with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, MMI navigation and Audi Connect package. Sweet!

In terms of drivetrain system, new Sportback provides turbochargers positioned between the six cylinder banks, eight-speed tiptronic gearbox and Quattro drive. As you might imagine, all these goodies are present with a single purpose – to aid the large engine in order to produce these massive 600Nm of torque and achieve 3.9 seconds run for the 100km/h run.

Additionally, the five-link front and rear RS-specific suspension provides optimal operating conditions for the central differential-based Quattro system, distributing the drive forces in 40:60 front-to-rear ratio in favor of precise handling with optimal traction. And last, but most certainly not least, the Audi drive Select adapts the driving style of every driver and vehicle dynamics to every road situation. With the four selectable Comfort, Auto, Dynamic and Individual, everything seems possible.

Source: Audi