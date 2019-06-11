FIAT has revealed the long anticipated 2019 500X Urbana Edition, a custom-appearance package that adds neat wheels, LED lights, roof rails and sleek black-themed accents inside and out. Let's check out, shall we?

Exclusively manufactured in Italy, the new 2019 Fiat 500X comes with new standard-equipped 1.3-liter turbocharged engine with the latest and greatest version of MultiAir III valve-actuation technology, engine start-stop function and the best-in-class-torque (in brand's own words). Furthermore, the machine is geared with an exclusive and fine-tuned 9-speed automatic transmission and an AWD system with a disconnecting rear axle.

In addition, new FIAT crossover offers full LED headlamps, fog lamps and about 70 safety and security goodies that include adaptive cruise control and Front Park Assist.

Based on the popular 500X Trekking model, Urbana Edition features Miron black-painted mirror caps, door handles, taillamp surrounds, liftgate bezel, fascias and a copper-accented 500X logo. The notable wheels are 18-inch matte black and Miron wheels are also accented by a copper central cap. Furthermore, the black side roof rails, full LED headlamps and all other exclusive goodies contribute to that sporty and aggressive expression.

SEE ALSO: Mercedes announces details about the upcoming 2020 GLS 4MATIC machine

And as it comes to interior, 500X Urbana Edition comes with sexy seats with black Castiglio chevron-patterned fabric and copper-embroidered 500 logos, a black-textured instrument panel and tons of additional features and components exclusive for this particular model.

Source: Fiat