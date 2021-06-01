New Kia Soul EV has won the Best Value Electric Car award at the Auto Trader New Car Awards 2021. The vehicle stood out from the crowd because of its advanced EV system, numerous utility features, and overall fun-to-drive character.

Auto Trader's New Car Awards is an annual consumer-led vote and winners are rated by the vehicle owners – they rate vehicles on 16 categories, including stability, reliability, safety, and features.

Praised for its power, range, durability, and ease of use, the Soul EV blends zero emissions and an elegant design. Also, the vehicle offers numerous possibilities for customization.

The Kia Niro, Sportage, and all-new Sorento models also received some attention and were shortlisted for awards in various other categories. Kia as a brand was also shortlisted for the ‘Car Brand with the best new tech' award. 2021 is the third consecutive year in which Kia has won an Auto Trader New Car Award.

