Auto Trader awards Kia Soul EV with Best Value Electric Car
New Kia Soul EV has won the Best Value Electric Car award at the Auto Trader New Car Awards 2021. The vehicle stood out from the crowd because of its advanced EV system, numerous utility features, and overall fun-to-drive character.
Auto Trader's New Car Awards is an annual consumer-led vote and winners are rated by the vehicle owners – they rate vehicles on 16 categories, including stability, reliability, safety, and features.
Praised for its power, range, durability, and ease of use, the Soul EV blends zero emissions and an elegant design. Also, the vehicle offers numerous possibilities for customization.
The Kia Niro, Sportage, and all-new Sorento models also received some attention and were shortlisted for awards in various other categories. Kia as a brand was also shortlisted for the ‘Car Brand with the best new tech' award. 2021 is the third consecutive year in which Kia has won an Auto Trader New Car Award.
Erin Baker, Editorial Director of Auto Trader, said: The Kia Soul EV came top of the class for space that was easy to make use of, and also scored high marks for its power, durability, ease to drive, and easy to park. Owners described the Kia Soul EV as, ‘great value for money, roomy, efficient, small on the outside and big on the inside. Well done, Kia.
Commenting on the Soul EV's win, Paul Philpott, President & CEO for Kia UK Limited, remarked: To see the Soul EV win this award is a truly impressive feat, and one which means a lot to us as a company. Value is important to anyone looking to make the transition to fully electric ownership, and the Soul EV demonstrates that there is no need to sacrifice range, equipment or performance when buying and running an electric vehicle. We are delighted that, via our dealer partners, we're able to exceed expectations with the Soul EV year-on-year.