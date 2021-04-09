2021 Mazda MX-5 has been enhanced with the launch of a new limited edition – Sport Venture, which arrives in dealerships this month.

The vehicle is based on the 1.5-liter 132hp Sport Convertible and comes with an elegant design and tons of exclusive features. Some of these include Deep Crystal Blue Mica paint and gray hood with silver door trims. The interior benefits from Stone Nappa leather and silver roll hoop trims.

The vehicle also features a set of 16-inch RAYS gunmetal alloy wheels, and exclusive silver stitching for the interior. In fact, the bespoke cabin design is designed to enhance the comfort of the occupants, even though the vehicle comes with that sporty spirit and track-ready equipment. In terms of infotainment, the new MX-5 offers Apple Carplay smart phone integration

When it comes to driver engagement, the current generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the 2021 Mazda MX-5, and now the Sport Venture, we continue to offer one of the most exciting and satisfying to drive cars money can buy. The MX-5 is Mazda's brand icon and it embodies all that is great about our products, its fun to drive character has strengthened the bond between Mazda and its customers for over 30 years and the 2021 model continues this unswerving dedication to delivering an affordable world-class sports car, while the Sport Venture continues our long heritage of offering uniquely styled limited-edition versions., said Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director, Mazda Motors UK.

Source: Mazda