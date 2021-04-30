Kelley Blue Book announced today that the 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata is the winner of the 2021 5-Year Cost to Own Awards in the sports car category. The award recognizes the best vehicles in terms of the lowest ownership costs by taking into consideration depreciation, insurance, fees, maintenance, state fees, and fuel costs.

2021 Mazda MX-5 is available with different trim levels and can be further specified with a soft-top or power-retractable hardtop. The vehicle offers enhanced driving dynamics and is geared with tons of technical features. Along with the generous equipment, MX-5 also showcases elegant and yet aggressive design and muscular stance. This package comes with fairly reasonable pricing, and, as it seems, low costs for maintenance and running costs.

Source: Mazda