With more than 134,000 MX-5 units sold since the launch back in 1990, the lineup is still one of the most advanced and popular choices for a sports car. And despite this overall massive popularity, Mazda continues to improve and adapt the model to the demands of the changing world!

Overall, there have been a total of 52 special editions sold over the last three decades, along with the thousand stock models. Mazda team has never lacked variety in terms of this particular model, nor has the brand ever failed to meet expectations and demands both enthusiasts and customers.

As it comes to changes and additions, Mazda team has recently announced one more goodie – the Cup Pack. It adds Eibach suspension lowering kit, a Bastuck stainless steel exhaust and exclusive 17-inch BBS wheels. What is notable about this upgrade is the spring system upgrade – by lowering vehicle's overall height with a total of 25mm, MX-5 adopts a sportier stance and enhanced turning stability.

There's also a fresh new Design Pack upgrade, which adds exterior and interior styling enhancements. Such include perfectly matched BBS wheels, black front, side and back skirts and boot lid spoiler and overall more aggressive and muscular expression. For the inside, the Design Pack adds Alcantara trim for the gear lever gaiter, handbrake, dashboard and door panels. Sweet!

Source: Mazda