Bentley Speed Edition 12 (2023)

Bentley Speed Edition 12

Bentley has made a limited-edition Speed Edition 12 to celebrate its powerful W12 engine, which has been the driving force behind its top-performing cars since 2003.

The Speed Edition 12 models are based on the Bentayga, Flying Spur, Continental GT, and Continental GT Convertible with unique design upgrades such as Edition 12 badging, numbered engine plaque, and Edition 12 embroidery.

Additionally, these models feature color-graded seat contrast stitching and a Grand Black veneer fascia with an engine firing sequence etched alongside an inlaid Edition 12 badge.

Only 120 units of each of the four models will be produced, making the Speed Edition 12 a rare and sought-after tribute to the engine that has powered Bentley's cars and fortunes for the past two decades.

The Bentley W12

Bentley introduced the W12 engine in 2003, powering the first all-new model under Volkswagen Group ownership, the Continental GT. The W-formation of the 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 made it 24% shorter than a comparable V12, without sacrificing power, efficiency, or refinement.

Over time, the W12 engine has evolved, resulting in a 37% increase in power and a 54% increase in torque. Furthermore, emissions have been reduced by 25%. In the Speed Edition 12 models, the W12 engine can generate up to 659PS (650 bhp) @ 5000-6000 rpm, with a peak torque of 900Nm at just 1500rpm. This famous Bentley torque remains constant up to 5000rpm, creating a tidal wave of power.

Exterior

The Speed Edition 12 models have subtle yet distinct external features that make them easily recognizable to those familiar with Bentley. These include silver brake callipers, which are exclusive to this model. Continental GT and Convertible models display Speed Edition 12 badging on the front fender, while Bentayga and Flying Spur models carry Edition 12 badges on the rear quarter, in addition to the existing Speed badge.

2023 Bentley Speed Edition 12

The engine's cover on these models has a numbered Edition 12 plaque, which is prominently displayed when the bonnet is opened. Furthermore, the exterior features include Blackline specification exterior brightware, 22" black painted Speed alloy wheels, and self-levelling wheel badges.

The Speed Edition 12 models offer a new paint colour option called Opalite, which is a light grey-green hue with a subtle copper effect that glows in bright sunshine.

Interior

The interior of the Edition 12 models has unique hand-crafted features, such as welcome lamps and illuminated treadplates. These models are available with Bentley's Speed colour splits, which allow the main color, Beluga black, to be used exclusively or complemented by Brunel blue, Cricketball red, Linen, or Orange. The high gloss Grand Black veneer is consistent in all cases.

Distinctive features of the limited edition include Mulliner Silver piping and embroidered Edition 12 namestyle on the seats. The upper seat areas are quilted and contrast-stitched in a graduated three-color "fade" from Anthracite through Porpoise to Stratos. The quilted door panels have contrast stitching as well.

The organ stop air vents have a unique design, with the numeral "12" machined from solid on the control's face. Additionally, the facia facing the front seat passenger is made of Grand Black veneer and features the firing sequence of the W12 engine etched alongside an inlaid Speed Edition 12 badge, adding a delightful touch to the interior.

Commemorative 15% scale model W12 block

As a finishing detail, buyers will receive a 15 percent scale model of the Bentley W12 block to commemorate the limited edition. The miniature W12 engines are cast with aluminum taken from a full-sized W12 engine block and are suitable for display on desks, cabinets, or shelves. They will serve as a permanent reminder of one of Bentley's most significant and powerful engines.