The Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid is already available for purchase from customers. The latest addition to the VW's hybrid is a key unit to the brand's Way to Zero concept. With a CO2 output of just 38g/km and a fuel economy of up to 176.6mpg, the new Tiguan is definitely an appealing vehicle for both VW skeptics and enthusiasts.

The eHybrid comes with an agile 1.4-liter TSI petrol unit and a powerful electric motor, which together contribute to a total of 245hp, and 250Nm of torque available between 1,550 and 3,500rpm. Also, it can be specified in Life, Elegance, and R-Line trim, with respective emissions of 38, 43, and 41 g/km.

The electric range of the vehicle is about 30 miles and the battery can be charged in about five hours from empty.

Depending on the trim level, the vehicle comes with different features as part of the standard equipment The entry Life level offers -zone automatic climate control, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Front Assist, front and rear parking sensors, and a Discover Media Navigation infotainment system with an 8.0-inch touch-screen, IQ. Light LED matrix headlights with multiple lighting modes.

Elegance adds up heating function for the steering wheel, 30-colour ambient lighting throughout the cabin, electric boot opening and closing function, with sensor for hands-free access to the load area, keyless entry with start/stop button on the centre console, and Volkswagen's 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro TFT dashboard display. A suite of systems to assist the driver is also standard on the Elegance model - a rear-view camera, Side Assist, rear traffic alert, and Predictive Cruise Control, which uses road sign recognition and navigation data to automatically alter the preset speed to the legal limit, as well as safely, pre-emptively slowing for bends, roundabouts, and junctions.

The performance-focused R-Line offers the top specification. Customers will benefit from a roof spoiler, exclusive front, and rear bumpers and wheel arch extensions, black roof lining, and R-Line badging across the interior, as well as the same ambient lighting, keyless entry, Digital Cockpit Pro, Side Assist, rear traffic alert, and Predictive Cruise Control features brought by the Elegance model. Finally, 20-inch ‘Misano Black' alloy wheels set the R-Line apart from the other trim levels.

SEE ALSO: This year's Goodwood Festival of Speed pays homage to its 70th anniversary