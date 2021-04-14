Bentley Motors reveals a new flagship version of the open-top Grand Tourer – the Continental GT Speed Convertible. This is a performance-oriented sibling of the beloved Grand Tourer and features the most powerful and driver-focused drivetrain system in the lineup.

The third-generation Continental GT Speed Convertible comes with Bentley's renowned 6.0-liter W12 TSI power unit, delivering a total of 650hp and accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in 3.6 seconds. The top speed of the vehicle is 335km/h.

Furthermore, designed and crafted with speed and high-performance in mind, the GT Speed Convertible features an AWD system with an electronic rear differential and optional carbon-ceramic brakes. Talking about the drivetrain, the vehicle is also optimized for cornering and ensures extra grip, thanks to the fine-tuning and the capabilities of the selectable driving modes – BENTLEY, COMFORT, and SPORT.

In terms of design, the vehicle manages to blend modern elegance and performance-ready stance. The bold presence is further enhanced with numerous exclusive details. Such include the Dark Tint radiator grille and lower bumper design, blended with Speed Sports Sills, Dark Tint radiator, and elegant Speed badging on the front fender. Furthermore, the 22-inch Speed wheels match perfectly the Dark Tint color scheme and complete the neat exterior design.

As it comes to the interior design, GT Speed Convertible features an Alcantara sports steering wheel and refined details that altogether complete the neat interior ambiance. Every single detail looks seamlessly integrated into the cabin and further enhances the sense of luxury and comfort.

Source: Bentley