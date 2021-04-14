SKODA has finally unveiled its latest Kodiaq family member. The vehicle features elegant design, enhanced drivetrain system updates and tons of optional equipment. Let's waste no more time and find out more about SKODA's latest family member!

Exterior design

The vehicle comes with some specific modifications to the appearance. These include a more rugged look with an elevated and striking bonnet design, restyled front grille, and new LED Matrix headlights.

Furthermore, the vehicle proudly demonstrates a new bumper design, a front body-colored front apron, and L-shaped finishing touches on the sides. The front spoiler is also redesigned and features an aluminum-effect trim which completes the front-face design.

At the rear, the diffuser features a similar design with a sculptured body-colored bumper. Below is the black-grained strip surrounded by two crystalline rear reflectors that emphasize the vehicle's muscular stance. The exterior design is completed by the black-grained side skirts and substantial wheel arches at the front and at the rear. Also, the new Kodiaq can be specified with alloy wheels measuring from 17 inches to 20 inches, depending on the trim level and buyer's personal preferences.

Interior design

SKODA presents a new design concept. The cabin features decorative strips, contrasting stitching, and LED ambient lighting. Also, for the first time in the range, SKODA designers have included ergonomic and perforated leather seats with multiway electric adjustment.

What is also special about this model is the addition of SKODA's Virtual Cockpit. The suite comes with a 10.25-inch display and four different layouts as an option for most trim levels and as a standard feature for the vRS variant.

Drivetrain system

Depending on the trim level, the vehicle can provide either a sportier experience or a smoother and more pleasurable journey. The top-of-the-range vRS trim level comes with a 2.0 TSI petrol unit from VW's EVO generation and provides a total of 245hp power output, mated to a 7-speed DSG. The two other petrol options include a 1.5 TSI with 150hp and 2.0 TSI with a total of 190hp.

