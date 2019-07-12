Bentley Motors celebrates the opening of its biggest exclusive dealership in Europe – Bentley Kyiv. This is an important step for strengthening the positions of the British manufacturer in Central Eastern Europe.

Bentley Kyiv, operated by the Winner Group on a 1760 m² area is located close to the Kyiv airport and offers sales and aftermarket services. These include the complete Bentley vehicle range – Bentayga, Flying Spur, Mulsanne and the new Continental GT. Of course, customers will be able to specify their exclusive machine with unique exterior body finishes and leather options for the interior.

As part of the celebration process Bentley Kyiv presents the new Mulsanne W.O. Edition by Mulliner. This super luxurious machine includes W.O.'s personal 1930 8 Litre's crankshaft, pays tribute to Bentley's founding father and is limited to mere 100 units.

As it seems, Bentley confidently expands its network of markets and tries to reach out to more and more customers and enthusiasts. Blending the celebration event with the opening of a new dealership, the notorious brand showcases that these 100 years of delivering refined engineering wonders and exclusive craftsmanship are only the beginning of something even greater – what it is, we are about to find out!

Source: Bentley