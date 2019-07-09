In its centenary year, Bentley team celebrates with another record-braking run at the world-famous Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with the release of two new films. As we have told you, this is one of the many occasions for celebration for the entire team in recent time.

Driver Rhys Millen (NZ) is on board of the renowned Bentley Continental GT and the new record holder – with a time of 8.4 seconds less than the previous record, Rhys has managed to catch the eye of both automobile enthusiasts and adrenaline junkies.

The good news is that there was a dedicated camera mounted in Millen's race helmet, so everyone can get a glimpse of what it is to drive such a vehicle in such conditions with the sole purpose of braking a world record. This camera reveals footage form driver's point-of-view as he drives through 156 corners and climbing about 5000ft in mere 10 minutes and 18.488 seconds.

SEE ALSO: All-electric VW ID.R breaks a two-decades record! Check it out!

There's also a second film release that covers Bentley's glorious ride from the race build-up, created by a helicopter. Of course, there's footage showcasing post-race reactions from the entire Bentley team and Rhys Millen himself!

Both videos are available for anyone interested! Enjoy!

On board film: Bentley YouTube –

Pikes Peak highlights film: Bentley YouTube –

Source: Bentley

Video Source: YouTube