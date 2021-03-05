Bentley Mulliner announces a unique set of personal commissioning options across all Bentley model lineups. This is an extensive list of options for both interior and exterior customization that buyers are able to choose from when in need of some refreshments for their Bentley beauties.

The Personal Commissioning Guide offers a fresh mix of classic and modern upgrades. Depending on the personal preferences, each owner will be able to add some new aesthetics and performance changes to their vehicle.

The upgrade program includes exclusive finish colours, painted veneers, custom interior stitching and tweeted trimmed door inserts. Of course, there are a ton of other personalization options. Also, the cool thing about the program is that enthusiasts have the chance to specify their perfect fit virtually through the brand's online platform.

Custom exterior colours

For this project, Bentley Mulliner has specified a custom range of colours. All of these will be hand-sprayed with some help of robotic technology for the best possible finishes and results. Overall, there are 26 colours that customers can choose from, including solids, metallic and satins.

Also, for those who want even more, the Bentley specialists can colour-match any sample provided by using a cutting-edge colour recognition software that analyses the composition and sample provided by customers, which means that the colour customization is limited only by customer's imagination.

Custom interior setup

Mulliner has prepared a range of 27 hide and stitching colours that create a unique colour ambience in the cabin. The schemes include up to three colours from different ranges and can result in some bold and striking interior looks.

Also, the interior of each Bentley can be crafted in order to have completely custom colour hues and stitching patterns. Neat!

Of course, there's the chance for extra touches, depending on the preferences of each customer. This includes adding names, motifs, crests and similar to any component of the vehicle. Also, the seats and deep pile overmats can be embroidered in any way possible, while the outer illuminated sill plates can be specified in any possible colour.

