New 2021 Taycan Cross Turismo comes with a strong focus on performance and an exciting driving experience. The vehicle also adds tons of flexibility and customization to the mix, so it is worth checking out what Porshe have prepared for us.

A quick overview

This is a crossover and will be launched in four variants: Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, Turbo Cross Turismo, and Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. All variants will come with an advanced dual-motor AWD system and a two-speed rear gearbox. Porsche team has also included its own Adaptive Suspension Management in conjunction with air suspension, Performance Battery Plus and 800-volt battery architecture. Buyers also get adaptive aerodynamics, panoramic glass roof, and the brand's PCM infotainment system.

Additionally, the new Taycan will be offered with a wide range of exterior colours, interior trim customization and Cross Turismo-specific items. Such include Off-Road Design Package and exclusive 20-inch Off-Road Design and 21-inch Cross Turismo Design wheels.

What makes the Taycan stand out from other Porsche models

First, the vehicle features a long and flatter roofline, compared to other Porsche models. This design allows some additional space for front and rear seat occupants. Taycan also comes with larger cargo space, with up to 15.7 cubic feet for the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo and Taycan 4S Cross Turismo. There's a total of 14.3 cubic feet for the Turbo Cross and Turbo S Cross Turismo versions. Also, the rear seats can fold back and free up even more space, up to 42.8 cubic feet, depending on the model.

The fender extensions, exclusive rocker panels, front and rear fascia, and the 20-millimeter higher ride further differentiate the 2021 Taycan Cross Turismo from some of its siblings.

Performance and capabilities

Given that this is a capable off-roader, 2021 Taycan comes with a Gravel mode that increases the ride height by 10mm and sets the suspension firmness, traction and stability control to the settings that would ensure maximum grip over any kind of surface and in any road or off-road situation. This, blended with additional body cladding to minimize the errant rock chips to the body, Taycan becomes as effective on rough terrain as it is on the asphalt.

In terms of performance, Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in 2.7 seconds, only 0.1 seconds slower than the sedan counterpart. Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo can make the sprint to 60 mph in just 3.1 seconds, while the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo and Taycan 4 Cross Turismo can get to 60 mph in 3.9 and 4.8 seconds respectively.

Interior design

Inside, Taycan includes tech like Porsche Connect, Apple CarPlay, Function on Demand, Plug and Charge and more. Optional equipment includes Porsche InnDrive with Adaptive Cruise control and Active Lane Keep, Heads Up Display, 14-way seat adjustment and Bose and Burmester audio systems. The vehicle is expected to hit the US market in the summer of 2021. More details will be announced soon – stick with us!