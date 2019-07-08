The latest and greatest VW ID.R has broken the outright Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by the Mastercard Hillclimb record, 2 decades after it was set by the ex-F1 pilot Nick Heidfeld in a McLaren MP4/13. The timer has stopped at the time of 41.18 seconds and the futuristic ID.R has managed to move with an avegage speed of 101.4mph all along the 1.16-mile course.

Driven by the two-time Le Mans 24 Hours-winner Romain Dumas, the Hillclimb record has become a third landmark for the all-electric vehicle. ID.R has also established a new electric vehicle lap record around the notorious Nürburgring Nordschleife. With a time of 06:05.33 minutes back in June, which adds to the trophies, along with the record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado, USA set back in June 2018 with a time of 07.57.15 minutes.

Back in 1999, McLaren set the fastest time on the 1.16-mile Goodwood Hillclimb with the trustworthy MP4/13 F1 vehicle, driven once again by Nick and has managed to finish the challenge with a time of 00:41:60. As it seems, it has taken 20 years for the record to be broken – not only the ID. R is a masterpiece of the engineering ideas, but it has served as a tool to best a legendary time at a legendary road.

With a full year of development behind it, ID.R manages to produce a total of 500kW (670hp) and 650Nm of torque. The weight is mere 1,100kg with the driver on board. What also makes this vehicle remarkable is the acceleration rate – the vehicle can speed from 0 to 100km/h in mere 2.25 second. The top speed is 302km/h (168mph).

Sweet!

Source: Goodwood