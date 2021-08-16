A unique "time capsule" McLaren F1 road car has set a new record with an auction price of $20.465 million at Gooding & Company's Pebble Beach Auctions

With less than 390 kilometers on the odometer, this neat example of an F1 was sold in an "as delivered" state and surpassed the previous record of $15.62 million set back in 2017.

The vehicle with Chassis 029, which has rarely been showcased to the public, has spent most of its years hidden in a private Japanese collection. The model attracted tons of biddings. Carefully maintained and rarely driven, the car is in pristine condition and features only original parts, down to the date-coded Goodyear Eagle F1 tires.

This is a 1995 model and is the 25th car built, and the only one finished in a single color scheme, named Creighton Brown. There are only 106 units produced and only 64 being completed to original road car specs.

SEE ALSO: SsangYong will showcase new models and technologies at the British Motor Show