Bentley announces details for the new limited-edition lineup of the Flying Spur Hybrid. Based on the EXP 100 GT, the concept car showcases the view of the premium automobile manufacturer for the next 10 years and announces new approaches and technologies that will be included in this and future models.

The vehicle itself, the Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Edition benefits from an advanced hybrid drivetrain system and generates a total of bhp (544 PS) and 750 Nm (553 lb. ft) of torque, and also includes new sustainable materials throughout the cabin, and within the drivetrain system.

Indeed the focus is sustainability and with this in mind, Bentley designers have included open-pore Koa veneer fascias and waist rails. The central console is finished in sleek and elegant Piano Linen veneer and the dedicated three-color leather scheme gives enhanced aesthetics to the cabin.

Together with the new materials, sustainable and environmentally friendly, the exterior design reveals some neat features. First, the Pale Brodgar accents on the exclusive 21-inch twin-spoke wheels and the lower bright ware bumpers, along with the neat headlight design scream a sporty character, but with elegance and serenity in mind.

Some of the additional standard features include: