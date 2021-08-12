With a new and striking appearance, the new BMW iX3 showcases tons of new features, goodies, and drivetrain upgrades. In terms of visuals, the newcomer proudly reveals a larger front grille with a single-piece frame, which comes in Pearl-effect Chrome and with a blue accent.

Furthermore, the headlight contours are now ten millimeters slimmer, which helps the BMW iX3 a sharper look and a distinctive silhouette. Also, the lower intake, which comes in ten-stage active air flap control, has been enlarged, as well as the L-shaped air curtains at the outer edges of the front end.

The Air intakes in the front side panels also come with a new M-specific design, while the blue accent in the side skirts is now gone. The aggressive and massive rear apron neatly blends with the rear-end design and gives space for the new LED rear lights that are now marked out even more precisely by a black surrounding.

Also, customers will have the choice of four exterior metallic body paints, Carbon Black, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, and Sophisto Grey, and will benefit from High Gloss exterior trim, alongside 19" Black aerodynamic wheels, automatic tailgate, adaptive suspension, heated steering wheel and panoramic sunroof completing the exterior look of the BMW iX3 M Sport.