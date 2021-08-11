The latest 2022 Nissan Frontier will arrive at dealerships in September 2021. The vehicle will be offered in King Cab version with either a 4x2 or 4x4 system, and with a 6-foot bed. The Crew Cab version is also available with either 4x2 or 4x4, the same with the S and SV grades, along with the PRO-4X and PRO-X. Also, all Crew Cab models in the lineup feature a 5-foot bed except the SV LWB model, which comes with a bit longer bed, a 6-foot long one.

The all-new 2022 Frontier builds on Nissan's six-plus decades of mid-size truck leadership with a bold new exterior, adventure-oriented interior, and the latest driver assistance and connectivity technologies, said Mike Colleran, senior vice president, Nissan U.S. Marketing and Sales. It's an authentic midsize truck with a range of body, drivetrain and equipment configurations carefully selected to fit customer needs.

Also, there are three optional packages that are offered: Premium, available for SV and PRO models, Convenience, also available for the SV and PRO, and Technology, again for SV and PRO versions.

As it seems, Nissan continues to impress both brand skeptics and enthusiasts and with each new announcement and debut showcases new technologies, approaches, and ways to deliver both comfort and safety for customers.