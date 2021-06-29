Citroën launches the new C3 Aircross SUV, the brand's advanced vehicle with a host of exterior and interior updates, including a redesigned front and rear design. Based on the CXPERIENCE concept vehicle, the new C3 Aircross features a similar design language. Distinctive and functional, the vehicle offers 100 percent electric performance.

Some of the notable features include chrome-trimmed chevrons and elegant LED headlights. New C3 Aircross USV also comes with a new bumper and radiator grille designs, and tons of sleek modifications to the body. Furthermore, the vehicle is available with either16- or 17-inch alloy wheels and three new body finishes – Voltaic Blue, Anodized Orange, and Anodized Dark blue.

In addition, the vehicle is available with three trim levels, ‘C-Series', ‘Shine' and ‘Shine Plus', with every model enjoying tons of standard features. All models in the lineup are geared with alloy wheels, LED headlights, rear parking sensors, cruise control, lane departure warning, and smartphone incorporation.

Shine adds up Active Safety Brake system, a new and larger nine-inch touchscreen, and Flex Load/Pull Out boot floor.

The range-topping Shine Plus model comes with keyless entry and start, Advanced Comfort seats, Front Parking Sensors, reverse camera, and exclusive 17-inch alloys.

