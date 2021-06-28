Jeep vehicles come with exceptional 4x4 capabilities and the brand doesn't stop to impress both skeptics and enthusiasts. For Jeep's 80th anniversary this year, team will unveil new Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show on July, 14th.

For the first time ever, the new Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package delivers 35-inch tires straight from the factory, said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America. We have been listening to and watching our customers make this one of the most popular modifications to their Wranglers, and now we will deliver this exciting new package, along with an industry-first 100:1 crawl ratio, off the showroom floor at our Jeep dealerships.

The new Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package includes:

LT315/70R17C (35-inch) BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tires

17-inch x 8-inch Beadlock Capable Wheels

4.56:1 Axle Ratio

1.5-inch Factory Suspension Lift with uniquely tuned shocks

Customers can already order the new Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon pack and install it on both Wrangler Rubicon 4-door and Wrangler Rubicon 392 models.

Furthermore, there's a new 4.88:1 axle ratio available for the Rubicon. When mated to the six-speed manual gearbox, this optional axle ratio delivers a class-leading 100:1 crawl ratio for increased wheel torque and control when navigating among off-road obstacles. The 4.88:1 axle ratio will be available for ordering later in 2021.