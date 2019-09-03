Citroën's C3 Aircross Compact SUV, brand's second best-selling model in the UK, behind the C3 Supermini, will benefit from numerous of changes from October 2019. The engineering team has focused on adding more efficiency, enhanced comfort and wider range of customization features.

As you might know, since its launch in 2017, Citroën's C3 Aircross Compact SUV has received numerous recognitions and awards. This year alone the model was given Small SUV of the Year from Auto Express New Car Awards, Compact Crossover of the Year from Company Car Today and Best Small SUV by the Business Motoring Award 2019.

And as it comes to the newest changes, Flair trim level will incorporate the "Urban Red" interior ambiance as standard. Also, there will be a new engine, Euro 6.3 compliant 1.2-liter PureTech 130 EAT6, which will help to enhance performance, while also confidently meets all new European Emission standards. Furthermore, the enhancements include a set of 17-inch 4Ever alloy wheels, Citroen Connect Box Emergency And Assistance System, Active Safety Brake, Reversing Camera, Keyless Entry and Start and Citroen Connect Nav with a three-year subscription to TomTom.

Also, the award-winning C3 Aircross Compact SUV will remain a standout crowd pleaser thanks to its sexy styling. The vehicle features bi-tone roof and highly customizable color packs. C3 Aircross Compact SUV features eight different body colors: Natural White (F), Breathing Blue (M), Platinum Grey (M), Spicy Orange (M), Soft Sand (M), and – new from October 2019 – Pepper Red (M), Cumulus Grey (M) and Perla Nera Black (M).

The entire C3 Aircross Compact SUV range will continue to offer a host of safety systems such as Lane Departure Warning and Speed Limit Recognition, all along with brand's innovative Grip Control system with Hill Descent Assist, along with an options for enhanced comfort and traction when driving on any road surface.

Source: Citroen