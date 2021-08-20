Citroen has revealed details for the new and updated Grand C4 SpaceTourer seven-seater MPV. The vehicle confidently steps on the heritage of the previous model that has been named DieselCar & EcoCar ‘Best MPV' 2021, and ‘Best Used MPV' in the What Car? Used Car of the Year Awards 2021, and offers neat new gadgets and refined systems.

What shaped the most the image and features of the newcomer were mainly the customer demand and their opinions and feedback about how should the model be designed and equipped. Following these recommendations, Citroen team managed to create two trim levels, Sense and Shine, each with its individual characteristics.

The Sense lineup comes with 17-inch ‘Shamal' alloy wheels, dark tinted side windows and integrated aluminium roof bars, 3D-effect rear lights, as well as a reversing camera for added ease of driving. For the inside, engineers included a 12-inch Panoramic HD central display and a 7-inch Touch Drive interface with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. Sense models can also be specified with Citroën Connect Nav with three-years of live traffic updates.

On the other hand, the Shine trim level adds a panoramic sunroof and black door mirrors to the exterior styling, as well as Xenon Intelligent Beam headlights, which automatically dip to prevent dazzling oncoming road users.

Shine models also benefit from an active lane-departure warning system, active cruise control with speed limiter, and braking function for semi-autonomous motorway driving. A blind-spot monitoring system helps reduce accidents even further, while a park assist function can take over parking duties in difficult situations.