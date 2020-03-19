New SEAT Leon has hit the road in the mountains around Barcelona some time ahead of its official arrival at dealers.

Seen on the road for the first time, the latest SEAT Leon vehicle adopts the already known design philosophy of the manufacturer and showcases a confident and elegant stance that hits for its sporty spirit and advanced performance features.

The vehicle builds on the appeal of the predecessor model, but for the new model year showcases stronger and more elegant curves and more pronounced edges. The front-end catches the eye with a strong three-dimensional connection between the grille and headlights. In fact, the LED headlight set is made of 22 individual LED components and gives that appearance, which is instantly recognizable.

The bonnet is slightly longer, compared to older models and contributes to the vehicle's more elegant design. It also gives more verticality to the front-end and purposeful stance. At the same time, the A-pillars have been moved rearwards in order to elongate the proportions of the front of the Leon, and are more upright, which improves visibility. Neat!

As it comes to drivetrain system, the new model will be offered with a 1.4-liter TSI petrol engine and an electric motor with 13kWh lithium-ion battery pack. This setup is mated to a six-speed DSG gearbox and altogether produce 204hp.

Detailed information about the plug-in models is still yet to be announced. Stick with us for further details!

Source: SEAT