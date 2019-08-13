New 2020 Mustang Shelby GT350R hits the streets with new performance upgrades and visual changes. Releasing the most powerful Mustang lineup to date, Ford team announces details for the flagship model. Let's check out more, shall we?

New GT350R features tons of refinements that include a new suspension system, a redesigned high-trail steering knuckle, and overall improved handling and steering responsiveness. Also, in order to elevate driver confidence and steering precision, a new steering rack and recalibrated electric power steering control is also present.

The most notable thing about this model is the set of distinct design details. Exterior touches include red-painted brake calipers, red pinstriping, and Shelby GT350R badges. The cabin is characterized by red stitching, exclusive badges and a D-shaped steering wheel with a red center and ergonomic design.

GT350R also comes with weight reduction upgrades by removing the rear seats and installing carbon-fiber wheels. The exhaust resonators also have been removed for weight savings with the benefit of creating a sharper exhaust tone. And a pretty menacing one.

Furthermore, new GT350R can be specified with a Technology Package, which brings a 12-speaker B&O premium audio system, Blind Spot Information System and Cobra Puddle Lamps.

Source: Ford