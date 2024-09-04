CUPRA Terramar (2025)

CUPRA Terramar

Against the backdrop of the America’s Cup, one of the world's most prestigious sporting events, CUPRA unveils the new CUPRA Terramar, the brand’s new hero for a new era. The sporty SUV moves CUPRA upmarket into the hotspot of the fastest growing segment in Europe as part of the brand’s biggest ever product offensive following the recent launches of the new CUPRA Leon, Formentor, Born VZ and Tavascan.

“With the CUPRA Terramar, we will not only grow our portfolio of products but at the same time help our brand to “grow-up” by bringing CUPRA upmarket, to new customers and new growing segments, without, however, losing our rebellious and challenger spirit.” said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of CUPRA. “A car that reinforces CUPRA today as a brand that is more mature, more confident in its direction, and more certain in its identity than ever before, without ever compromising on a rebellious spirit and authenticity.”

To date, CUPRA has delivered around 700,000 vehicles and the brand recently extended its record-breaking journey, registering the best first half year in its history by delivering 125,700 cars, an increase of 17.2% compared to the same period in 2023 (107,300).

CUPRA Terramar: the new hero of a new era

The CUPRA Terramar embraces the brand’s new design language, with a bold and confident look. The new sporty SUV features the iconic three triangle signature, with CUPRA Matrix LED Ultra, with High-Definition Technology.

The front exterior design is extenuated as the grille gives way to the performance-oriented functional lower mouth, suggestive of sports cars. The sporty proportions skip from the front of the SUV to the side, with sweeping lines that shift from the front across the side to heighten the SUV’s sense of performance.

As the eye moves to the CUPRA Terramar’s rear design, its wide proportions give the SUV a strong presence, with the integrated and illuminated CUPRA logo positioned centrally between the rear lights along with the Terramar name illuminated. The rear diffuser contrasts with the other elements of the design helping to lighten its proportions, giving it a defiant character.

The CUPRA Terramar will be available in nine exterior colours, including two matt options –Century Bronze Matt and Enceladus Grey Matt, as well as the Dark Void, inspired by the plasma colour of the CUPRA DarkRebel Showcar.

The interior reinterprets sportiness with a driver-oriented cockpit enhanced by the design of the centre console. It also embraces sustainability with bucket seats wrapped in its central areas either with textile created from 100% upcycled SEAQUAL® YARN, Dinamica with at least 73% recycled textile or leather that uses a plant-based tanning process.

2025 CUPRA Terramar

Digitalisation is at the centre of the driver’s focus with a newly designed HMI implemented in the digital cockpit, as well as in the 12.9” infotainment system with a retro-illuminated slider. In addition, CUPRA continues its collaboration with the audio experts of Sennheiser mobility, integrating a high-fidelity 12-speaker sound system.

The CUPRA Terramar brings together the possibilities of combustion and electrification with five different powertrains across three technologies: TSI (petrol), eTSI (mild hybrid) and the new generation of plug-in hybrid (e-HYBRID) engines, delivering from 150PS to 272PS. Driving dynamics is enhanced thanks to the standard sport suspension and progressive steering, as well as the new adaptative chassis control and Akebono brakes.

Designed and developed in Barcelona, the CUPRA Terramar will be produced in Audi’s Györ plant in Hungary. Deliveries will start during the last quarter of this year.

An unforgettable experience

Under the motto ‘There is no second’, the CUPRA Terramar was presented in the context of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup, the world’s most prestigious sailing competition and the biggest sporting event to come to Barcelona after the 1992 Olympics.

The presentation took place at the America's Cup Experience, the first and only official exhibition center of the competition, located in the historic IMAX building, in the harbour of Barcelona. This innovative space allows visitors to discover the secrets of the oldest sports competition in the world, where tradition and history are linked with cutting-edge technology and passion. In this emblematic location, it is also possible to experience first-hand all the emotions that make this competition unique, thanks to a simulator and immersive experiences.

As the official car of the competition, the CUPRA Terramar World Premiere counted on the presence of Grant Dalton, CEO of the America’s Cup, who joined Wayne Griffiths, CEO of CUPRA, to underline their commitment to continue inspiring the world from Barcelona. The strategic alliance, forged in December 2023, was established based on both brands’ winning attitude, innovation, performance, and the ambition to connect with the people of the Mediterranean city.

The new CUPRA Terramar was presented with its brand-new global campaign, a unique film made in collaboration with J.A. Bayona, CUPRA’s brand ambassador. The renowned film director explained his inspiring creative process in the making of this project about the brand’s competitive spirit, self-improvement, and the concept of ‘There is no second’. Moreover, he highlighted the values his work shares with CUPRA: Defying expectations, creating emotions, and pushing boundaries with challenging stories. With this collaboration, CUPRA and J.A. Bayona are bringing the worlds of cinema and auto together to inspire the next generation of storytellers and drivers.

Under the umbrella of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup, the collaboration between CUPRA and the sailing competition took a step further with the launch of the limited edition CUPRA Terramar America’s Cup. CUPRA will only produce 1,337 units of the car with a special design and style cues that embrace the partnership. including exclusive black wheels and the unique Enceladus Grey Matt colour.

Furthermore, CUPRA keeps challenging the status quo with two new collaborations showcasing the spirit of the prestigious competition, infused with CUPRA’s bold and unconventional design, created by the new CUPRA Design House.

CUPRA and De Antonio Yachts have recently launched the E23 Terramar, a 100% electric yacht inspired by the iconic elements and colours of the CUPRA Terramar.

In addition, CUPRA has also released a new Capsule Collection representing the sailing spirit of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup. The new collection is available for sale in the race village during the whole duration of the competition, as well as at the IMAX during the CUPRA Terramar World Premiere event.