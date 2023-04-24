Cupra DarkRebel Concept (2023)

Cupra DarkRebel Concept

CUPRA has revealed its virtual sports car, the CUPRA DarkRebel, which pushes the limits of automotive design. The car embodies the performance and emotion of the unconventional brand and is the first show car presented through CUPRA's Metahype space in the metaverse. CEO Wayne Griffiths stated that the CUPRA DarkRebel represents the ultimate expression of their vision after five years of building the brand. The car showcases CUPRA's DNA to the maximum without any constraints, provoking a dialogue about design instead of following a predictable process.

Design with unfiltered CUPRA DNA

The CUPRA DarkRebel is a virtual sports car that combines the athletic proportions of a sports car with a shooting brake architecture, characterized by sharp lines.

It has a sharp and radical front end with a long arrow-shaped bonnet, providing maximum feeling of speed. The cabin is pushed to the rear to create attractive proportions.

The car features a new approach to the brand’s iconic triangular light signature emerging from the body, and a central spine connecting the front and rear, providing the core of the skeleton for the all-electric sports car.

The CUPRA DarkRebel has progressive bucket seats, a gamified steering wheel, and shifter, making it a driver-oriented car that connects human and machine.

This fully virtual sports car is designed for a new dimension where pushing the limits, desire, and emotion are the brand’s driving force.

Hyper Configurator

CUPRA breaks free from the limitations of physical reality with the CUPRA DarkRebel, exploring new dimensions to enhance the experience. This virtual sports car takes advantage of the potential of the virtual world to increase creativity, imagination and sensations.

To offer a way to exercise creativity without physical constraints, CUPRA has designed the Hyper Configurator, a virtual lab where users can experiment with colors, materials and finishes in various virtual environments. By offering an unparalleled degree of freedom, users can create their own versions of the CUPRA DarkRebel, which will influence the design of the final physical model that CUPRA will unveil in the future.

2023 Cupra DarkRebel Concept

The Hyper Configurator adjusts the car's attributes and surroundings dynamically based on the user's degree of realism or imagination. Effects such as colors, graphics and visual features can all be manipulated. This way, the CUPRA Tribe can interact and create their unique designs that could become part of the future physical model.

Users can choose between three environments – Exponential square, Exponential cube, and Exponential infinite, in which they can transform the show car and create their very own CUPRA DarkRebel:

Exponential square: where the CUPRA Tribe can live the raw values of CUPRA design. Inspired by natural elements like minerals and stones, here the user can experience and challenge CUPRA’s raw textures and earthy colours in the Hyper Configurator.

Exponential cube: for those that have a soft spot for the racing world. Here, users can experiment with the digital aesthetic of a neon-like glow, algorithmic movements, parametric geometries, and fluorescent lights. Sleek and vibrant, orthogonal, and fluid at same time.

Exponential ?: the highest level of Exponentiality disconnects from reality and embraces a dreamlike, otherworldly, and surreal universe with no constraints from the physical world. The environment and material choices are dominated by an ethereal feel creating a fully realised metaverse.

After finishing their configuration in the Hyper Configurator, users can share a video of their one-of-a-kind CUPRA DarkRebel.

The DarkRebel's distinctive design and advanced technology are sure to make it an attention-grabbing statement car.

Stay updated as the physical CUPRA DarkRebel Showcar will be revealed soon, incorporating the user configurations to shape the car's final design.