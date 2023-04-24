Cupra Tavascan (2024)

Cupra Tavascan

The Exponential Impulse event premiered the CUPRA Tavascan, an all-electric SUV coupé and the brand’s second fully electric model. The Tavascan embodies CUPRA's electrified vision and stays true to the 2019 concept car, demonstrating that it is not just a response to change but a vehicle that creates it. Wayne Griffiths, CEO of CUPRA, expressed his excitement about the Tavascan's launch, saying that it was their dream car when they presented the concept in 2019, and now that dream has become a reality.

The CUPRA Tavascan has a new and distinctive design, with athletic and sporty proportions. The matrix LED headlights at the front, featuring the three-triangle eye signature, give it a unique look. Inside, the slim air vents and central spine create an impressive architectural feel.

This SUV is designed for a thrilling driving experience, with DCC Sport dynamic chassis technology, sport suspension, and progressive steering. It also features performance tyres mounted on 21” forged alloy wheels for added sportiness.

The CUPRA Tavascan is an all-electric SUV coupé based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform. It is available in two power outputs: 286PS (210kW) and 340PS (250kW), with the latter having dual-motor all-wheel drive for maximum traction. The higher power output version can reach 31mph in just 2.4 seconds and go from 0 to 62mph in just 5.6 seconds.

It has a net capacity battery pack of 77kWh that provides a range of approximately 341 miles. The vehicle can add up to 62 miles of range in just seven minutes. The battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes using a 135kW charging point.

The CUPRA Tavascan features a 15” infotainment system with a newly designed Human Machine Interface. It also has a 12-speaker audio system developed in collaboration with premium audio firm Sennheiser. The CUPRA Tavascan will be produced at the Volkswagen Group’s Anhui factory in China and will be launched in 2024, with a yearly target of more than 70,000 cars sold.