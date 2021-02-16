Dacia has unveiled its five-year plan as part of Groupe Renault's Renaulution strategy.

The company will boost its efficiency and become even more competitive with the creation of the new Dacia-Lada business, broadening into new areas of the new car market. In addition, the unveiling of the Bigster Concept car paves the way for Dacia in the C-segment.

Denis Le Vot, CEO Dacia and Lada brands, said: "Dacia will stay Dacia, always offering a trustworthy, authentic, best-value-for-money proposition to smart buyers. With the creation of the Dacia-Lada business unit, we'll leverage to the full the CMF-B modular platform, boost our efficiency and further increase our products' competitiveness, quality and attractiveness. We'll have everything we need to bring the brands to higher lands, with the Bigster Concept leading the way."

A unique, efficient and robust business model For the past 15 years, Dacia has consistently rolled out contemporary, simple, and appealing vehicles. Relying on unrivalled know-how, Dacia leverages the best proven technical solutions available from Groupe Renault and the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance.

Thanks to a lean distribution model, Dacia has since carved out a name for itself in 44 countries, with seven million vehicles sold so far and many best-sellers. Year after year, the Sandero and Duster remain the number one car and number one SUV sold to private customers in Europe.

Dacia continues to hit the spot with its latest range of vehicles. In order to strengthen its position further and deliver models that both fulfill the needs of customers and evolve with a changing industry, Dacia is able to rely on:

An efficient and disciplined design-to-cost approach in product development

A dedicated Dacia-Lada business backed by a global automotive group, with targeted technological support, to increase the potential for collaboration

The Alliance's brand-new, highly flexible CMF-B platform that will enable Dacia and Lada to move from four platforms to one and from 18 body types to 11

Vehicles based on this platform that could be available with both alternative-energy and hybrid engines, ensuring compliance with changing regulation and vehicle use

A competitive range, with the All-New Sandero, All-New Logan, and also All-New Dacia Spring - Europe's most affordable all-electric city car – launched in 2021, and three new models coming soon for 2025

A new entry into the C-segment, previewed by the Bigster Concept

Bigster Concept: An assured and outdoorsy entrance to the C-segment In true Dacia style, the Bigster Concept is roomy, robust, and meant for open air and dusty roads while exploring new horizons. A 4.6-metre-long SUV with no more or no less than the essential, the Bigster is the Dacia way of making the C-segment accessible, delivering a larger, more capable vehicle at the cost buyers would expect from the segment below.

Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, Dacia Design Director, said: "Dacia Bigster Concept epitomises the evolution of the brand. Essential, with a touch of cool and an outdoor spirit. It proves that accessible is not opposed by any meanings to attractiveness. At Dacia we believe so, and this car is the proof."

The Bigster Concept's DNA is aligned with the brand's core values, those which have developed and maintained a sturdy, long-standing relationship with its customers over the years: simplicity, honesty, and authenticity.

Proportions of the Bigster Concept are contemporary yet timeless – what you see is what you get. They send a clear message of robustness with simple and reassuring lines.

Its generous exterior dimensions promise a very spacious interior. The Y-shaped lighting signature is now larger, highlighting the SUV's bold and assertive style, while the dark green paint underpins the adventurous nature of the vehicle and the owner.

No bells and whistles, no chrome trim or imitation-aluminium, the Bigster Concept is a genuine vehicle made with genuine principles, shown in the use of raw recycled plastics for all protective exterior panels.

As the possible future figurehead of the Dacia range, both alternative-energy and hybrid engines are possible, reinforcing that the brand is always perfectly in sync with changing regulation and customers' expectations.

Dacia is a way to escape, giving its customers a unique, genuine, no-frills experience – shown by the Bigster Concept. More than ever before, Dacia embodies freedom of movement and has become a statement piece that focuses on its customers' needs and fundamental aspirations. A purchase with meaning.

Dacia: always essential, ever more attractive.