Jaguar I-PACE has achieved global recognition and won numerous awards for its outstanding design. Now, the all-electric SUV's visual appeal is further enhanced by the exclusive Black Special Edition lineup.

This range benefits from numerous different features – panoramic roof, privacy glass, glossy black 20-inch five-spoke wheels, new exterior finish colors, and more.

The new I-PACE Black models also offer a wide range of technologies designed to make every journey more enjoyable and simpler. For example, the Pivi Pro infotainment system is ready to use once the driver gets into the vehicle, while the EV navigation can show whether nearby charging stations are available on in use and the type of connector they offer, all along with other useful information. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also part of the standard equipment.

Drivetrain system

On long motorway journeys Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist enhances driver comfort by gently assisting steering, acceleration, and braking in order to center the vehicle in the lane while maintaining a set distance from other vehicles ahead.

The vehicle comes with two Jaguar-designed electric motors for each axle, producing a performance of 400hp and 695Nm, aluminum construction, and a low center of gravity. Also, I-PACE's 11kW onboard charger makes home charging faster and more convenient with three-phase electricity supplies. What is special about this model is the Preferred Charging Period which enables customers to set the desired start and finish time for charging.

