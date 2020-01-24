Jeep brand returns the Wrangler Rubicon Recon edition to the iconic lineup and gear it with a powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder power unit with eTorque mild hybrid technology. New Recon edition is based on the Wrangler Rubicon and features sexy exterior and neat interior features. Let's check them out!

2020 Jeep Wrangler's exterior design features heavy-duty rock rails, body-color fenders, LED headlights and taillights, glossy black finish for the grille with body-color surrounds, Recon fender badge, matte black fender vent decal with the American flag, exclusive 17-inch aluminum wheels with black finish, matte black hood stripe decal and Rubicon gray grille throats and headlamp inserts.

All Wrangler Rubicon Recon models also come with next-generation Dana front and rear heavy-duty axles, specially enhanced for off-road adventures. Also, there's Rock-Trac NV241 two-speed transfer case with a 4.0:1 low-range gear ratio. The new model lineup also includes electric front and rear locking differentials, a disconnecting front sway bar and 33-inch Falken Wildpeak Mud-Terrain tires, taking the Wrangler to the next level of capability and versatility.

SEE ALSO: Karma Revero GT takes home an honorable award

Wrangler Rubicon Recon edition will be offered in Black, Granite Crystal, String-Gray, Billet Silver, Ocean Blue, Sarge, Bikini, Firecracker Red, Punk'n, Hellayella and Bright White.

2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon has a starting price of $43,380 for the two-door model and $46,880 for the four-door variant.

2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Recon is already available for order.

Source: Jeep