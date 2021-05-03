The Fiat Tipo range is updated with an eye-catching and elegant sporty look and an extended list of standard features, further diversifying the lineup. Indeed, the new Tipo City Sport is already available – let's find out some more!

Fiat Tipo City Sport Exterior

The model brings new design idea to the Tipo family and proudly showcases a new glossy black front grille, door handles, and mirrors. Also, the vehicle features a new LED headlights design, sporty 18-inch wheels and an overall muscular stance that contributes to that overall sporty and aggressive feel.

Fiat Tipo City Sport Interior

The sense of sportiness and aggressiveness is also brought inside, where occupants will benefit from a chrome steering wheel and gear knob with detailed black stitching. There's also a chrome finish on the air vents and handbrake button.

As part of the standard features, the vehicle offers keyless entry and go, ParkView rear parking camera, front parking sensors, electrically adjustable glossy black door mirrors, and more.

The Fiat Tipo was launched in 2016 with a saloon version, five-door, and Station Wagon and now the lineup is further expanded with the addition of the new Tipo City Sport. From launch, it has contributed to the performance of the Fiat brand, with more than 70% of its sales volumes in markets beyond Italy and a total of 670,000 units sold.

Source: Fiat